Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). NeoPhotonics posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.92 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.50) on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James cut NeoPhotonics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,800. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. NeoPhotonics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NeoPhotonics by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

