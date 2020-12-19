ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ams AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AMS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of AMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of AMSSY stock opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. AMS has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $23.75.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

