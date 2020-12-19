Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Stock Price Up 19.5%

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP)’s share price was up 19.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 337,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 93,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AP. ValuEngine lowered Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $74.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.10 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder United Corp Crawford purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $146,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 275,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,210.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AP. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 64,063 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 116,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 483,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

