Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Sells $2,653,665.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,783,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hung Do also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $2,911,311.00.

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.04 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

