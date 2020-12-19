AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after acquiring an additional 256,770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after acquiring an additional 510,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $98.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.72. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $111.25.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.90.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total transaction of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,592.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,259 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,548. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

