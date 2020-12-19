AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $59.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.97. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $48.02 and a twelve month high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.44. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $81.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $97,045.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 9.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 413.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

See Also: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.