Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Up 6%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)’s share price shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.00. 1,592,763 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,076,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price (up from $4.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05).

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,643,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,567 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Merk Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 3,696,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,333,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 339,434 shares during the period.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

