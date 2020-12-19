American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $359,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 450,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,820,000 after purchasing an additional 21,843 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 162,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $65.14 and a one year high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.94.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $183,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

