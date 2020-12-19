American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price objective increased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Campus Communities from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $36.74. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 13.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 772,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,991,000 after purchasing an additional 93,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.6% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 209,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 104.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

