América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,821 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in América Móvil by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,033,202 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,205 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in América Móvil by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,243,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 134.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,469,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,029,000 after buying an additional 1,989,624 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter worth $8,498,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,487,000 after buying an additional 315,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). América Móvil had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. New Street Research raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

