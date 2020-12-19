Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson Sells 15,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ameresco by 175.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,573,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. 33.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

