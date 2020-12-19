AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) & Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Critical Review

AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) and Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of AMCI Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

AMCI Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novanta has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Novanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCI Acquisition N/A -0.14% -0.13% Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AMCI Acquisition and Novanta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCI Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00

Novanta has a consensus target price of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 20.43%. Given Novanta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novanta is more favorable than AMCI Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMCI Acquisition and Novanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCI Acquisition N/A N/A $2.87 million N/A N/A Novanta $626.10 million 7.02 $40.77 million $2.14 58.43

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than AMCI Acquisition.

Summary

Novanta beats AMCI Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCI Acquisition Company Profile

AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

