AMATEN Price Tops $0.0515 on Major Exchanges (AMA)

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. AMATEN has a total market cap of $389,875.53 and $712.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMATEN token can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 40.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023703 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00137433 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.61 or 0.00772189 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00200511 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00381289 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00078505 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00123958 BTC.

AMATEN Token Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

AMATEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

