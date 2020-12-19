ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Down 7.9%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $82.08 and last traded at $83.16. 1,008,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 468% from the average session volume of 177,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.58.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXO. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $118,390,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $36,740,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $31,287,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $11,322,000. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.