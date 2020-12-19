Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Cowen started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.60.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $14.57 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $346.81 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.75.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

