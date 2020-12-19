Alliance Global Partners Increases Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) Price Target to $20.00

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) had its price target raised by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

MWK has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

MWK stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Mohawk Group has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.96 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Mohawk Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 513,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

