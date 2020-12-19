Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Shares of ABTX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.14. 279,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,482. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $151,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,100.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,768,032.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $352,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 65.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 18,808 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 96.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 16.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.