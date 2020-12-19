Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Major Shareholder Remy W. Trafelet Sells 41,811 Shares of Stock

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 41,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $1,317,046.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.88. Alico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $38.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

ALCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Alico by 320.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Alico by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alico by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Alico by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alico by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Water Resources and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

