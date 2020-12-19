Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $175.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.70. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $109.22 and a one year high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARE. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth $4,329,000. Conning Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

