Alchemint Standards (SDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Alchemint Standards has a market capitalization of $158,099.15 and approximately $23.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00139587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00022589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.26 or 0.00741475 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00174651 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.17 or 0.00368804 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00075353 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00118057 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ launch date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.