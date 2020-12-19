Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,811 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $17,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,110,000 after buying an additional 219,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,356,000 after buying an additional 674,339 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after buying an additional 728,403 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,677,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,903,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $93.54 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $158.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

In related news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 5,967 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $331,347.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,113.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,755 shares of company stock worth $16,155,738. 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

