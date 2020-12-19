Akoustis Technologies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,540 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 651% compared to the typical volume of 338 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.82.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AKTS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

In related news, Director Suzanne B. Rudy sold 11,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $87,163.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,964.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $256,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,160,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,892,449.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,448 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 247.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

