Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $11.03 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The firm has a market cap of $426.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,343 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $73,342.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,481 shares in the company, valued at $977,175.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,852 shares of company stock worth $2,452,448. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $6,632,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,594,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,232,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 166,854 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 482.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 84,782 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

