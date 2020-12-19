Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

AKAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.74.

AKAM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. 2,677,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,121. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.09. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $75.18 and a one year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $792.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total transaction of $579,855.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Burney Co. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 119.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,090 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

