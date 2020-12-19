Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $118.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,575.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $174,350.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,954,960,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,230,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,652,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $387,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,320 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,739,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $302,851,000 after purchasing an additional 49,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,678,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,121. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $792.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.85 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

