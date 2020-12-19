Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Lifted to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $310.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $308.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.71.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.26 and its 200-day moving average is $278.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,581,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,313,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,241 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 707,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after purchasing an additional 261,748 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 260,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,669,000 after purchasing an additional 247,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 424,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,770,000 after purchasing an additional 221,463 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.