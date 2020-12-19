AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a market perform rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AgroFresh Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.19.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the third quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter worth about $98,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

