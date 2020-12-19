Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.37.

Several research firms have issued reports on A. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

NYSE A opened at $119.30 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $120.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.10.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total value of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock worth $12,928,428 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $843,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

