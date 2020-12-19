Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 1,773,744 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,175,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFMD. BidaskClub upgraded Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 107.88% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,049,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after buying an additional 296,252 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Affimed by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,461,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Affimed by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after acquiring an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

