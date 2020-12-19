Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Adyen in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ADYYF opened at $2,399.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,956.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,729.59. Adyen has a 52-week low of $700.00 and a 52-week high of $2,414.25.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

