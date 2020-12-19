AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) Trading Up 0.2%

AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.29. 1,028 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FWDB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 19,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 6.51% of AdvisorShares FolioBeyond Smart Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

