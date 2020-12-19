Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Methanex by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 807,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after purchasing an additional 365,002 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Methanex by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 875,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,272,000 after acquiring an additional 215,929 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,652,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Methanex by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,526,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,231,000 after acquiring an additional 197,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Methanex in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Methanex from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Methanex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 2.22. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

