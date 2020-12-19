Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $33,000 Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,265 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 581.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 43,404 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 196.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 226,498 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 150,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

NYSE COG opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.19. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.