Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 608 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 98.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSK. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.23. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.