Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $120.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Truist began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.
Shares of AMD opened at $95.92 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $97.98. The stock has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 129.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,106 shares of company stock worth $21,439,403. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 433.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
