Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Advanced Energy Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $104.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,195,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,235,000 after buying an additional 51,821 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 695,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,864,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 310,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

