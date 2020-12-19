Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $98.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.83. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,448 shares in the company, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

