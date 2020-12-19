Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $544.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.82 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Haney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,068,549 shares of company stock valued at $151,501,989 over the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

