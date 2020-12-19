Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $521.27.

Shares of ADBE traded up $7.59 on Friday, reaching $502.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,959,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $473.60 and a 200-day moving average of $462.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,619. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.92, for a total transaction of $901,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,647,544.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,568,217. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

