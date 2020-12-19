Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,992.00

Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,992 ($39.09) and last traded at GBX 2,980 ($38.93), with a volume of 35157 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,852 ($37.26).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) from GBX 2,175 ($28.42) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,279.27 ($29.78).

Get Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,863.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,608.38.

In other news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 16,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,614 ($34.15), for a total transaction of £435,204.86 ($568,597.94).

About Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc (ADM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.