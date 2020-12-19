Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 137,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,447. The company has a market capitalization of $143.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.13.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,458,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. 42.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.