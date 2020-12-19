AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) Insider Buys A$30,250.04 in Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) insider Andrew Henderson purchased 672,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,250.04 ($21,607.17).
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
About AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX)
See Also: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.