AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) Insider Buys A$30,250.04 in Stock

AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX) (ASX:AD1) insider Andrew Henderson purchased 672,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,250.04 ($21,607.17).

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.

About AD1 Holdings Limited (AD1.AX)

AD1 Holdings Limited provides software services and technology platforms. The company provides an online platform that links employers and job candidates directly to live job opportunities on employer websites in Australia. It also offers utilities software and managed services. The company was formerly known as ApplyDirect Limited and changed its name to AD1 Holdings Limited in December 2019.

