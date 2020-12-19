Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.11.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $90.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.25. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,607,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,093,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 232,443 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $998,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

