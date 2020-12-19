ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 137.4% during the third quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,902,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,111,000 after buying an additional 2,837,823 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,996,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,309,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,459,000 after acquiring an additional 349,482 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,094,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,595,000 after acquiring an additional 140,085 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens raised ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $969,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 316,117 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,653. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $38.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.25.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

