Achain (ACT) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Achain has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00405952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $573.20 or 0.02479597 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 979,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

