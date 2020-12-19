Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) Insider Sells £400,000 in Stock

Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) insider Michael Jackson sold 500,000 shares of Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £400,000 ($522,602.56).
Shares of LON ACC opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.12. Access Intelligence Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.94 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.99.
About Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L)
