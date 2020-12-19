Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) Insider Sells £400,000 in Stock

Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) (LON:ACC) insider Michael Jackson sold 500,000 shares of Access Intelligence Plc (ACC.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £400,000 ($522,602.56).

Shares of LON ACC opened at GBX 88.35 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.12. Access Intelligence Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 89.94 ($1.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £70.77 million and a P/E ratio of -16.99.

Access Intelligence Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) products to blue-chip enterprises, communications agencies, public sector bodies, and not-for-profit organizations in the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company's Vuelio branded software offers communications services combining media, political, and social media insights with monitoring and analysis tools for public relations, public affairs, stakeholder engagement, and influencer marketing.

