Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.02-8.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.1-46.987 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.72 billion.Accenture also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.02-8.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.93.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $266.25 on Friday. Accenture has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.89.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $2,508,083.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

