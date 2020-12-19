Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has C$17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) to an undeperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. CSFB lowered shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$16.00.

Shares of ADN opened at C$16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Acadian Timber Corp. has a one year low of C$11.11 and a one year high of C$18.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$272.00 million and a PE ratio of 11.83.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) (TSE:ADN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$23.24 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Corp. (ADN.TO) Company Profile

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

