ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1,995.50 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. ABM Industries has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $41.79.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABM. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Sidoti raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

