Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI) Shares Up 1%

Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) (LON:ASEI)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 301 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 299 ($3.91). 123,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 128,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296 ($3.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of £146.43 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.81.

Get Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L)’s payout ratio is -16.61%.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Inc Trust plc (ASEI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.